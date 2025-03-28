Man urges Delhi HC for probe into conduct of Justice Yashwant Varma, asks for suo moto action

New Delhi: In a notable instance, an individual made a mention before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, seeking an investigation into the conduct of Justice Yashwant Varma.

The man asserted in his submission that his complaint to the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), calling for a civil investigation against Justice Varma, had not been addressed. Expressing his grievance, he urged the court to consider his concerns.

When the Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay inquired, "What do you want? Have you filed any matter here?" the man responded with a plea for the court to issue suo moto directions on the matter.

However, the Chief Justice firmly clarified, "That is not to be suggested by you. Suo moto cognisance is for the court, not for you."

The man, expressed his commitment to the judiciary's integrity and said, "I don't want hundred judges to be maligned. If necessary, I will file a public interest litigation," he stated and left the courtroom.

The Supreme Court on Friday is set to hear a petition requesting directives for the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. This follows the discovery of a substantial amount of cash at his official residence during a fire incident on the night of March 14.

Earlier on Thursday, Presidents' of High Court Bar Associations met the Supreme Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to discuss the Justice Yashwant Varma issue.Presidents of Bar Associations of High Court met with and requested the Chief Justice and the Collegium to withdraw the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma and to withdraw all administrative work in addition to the Judicial Work which was already withdrawn on Thursday, a statement said.

The Delhi High Court had released an official update to its supplementary cause list, announcing the immediate withdrawal of judicial responsibilities from Justice Yashwant Varma until further notice. (ANI)