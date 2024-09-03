Public Interest Litigation
J·Sep 03, 2024, 11:54 AM
Netflix updates disclaimer after contention raised on web series based on IC-814 hijack
J·Jul 09, 2024, 11:43 AM
Delhi HC dismisses PIL against Dalai Lama on child kiss controversy
J·Mar 27, 2024, 02:27 PM
Delhi HC to hear tomorrow, PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM post
J·Oct 01, 2023, 01:23 PM
PIL has become Political Interest Litigation: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee before leaving for Delhi protest
J·Sep 30, 2023, 07:51 AM
Madras HC hears plea to restrict human activity in Kalakkad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve
J·Sep 28, 2023, 07:10 AM
Take necessary action against colleges and universities offering unspecified degrees: Delhi HC to UGC
J·Sep 28, 2023, 06:59 AM
Delhi HC notice to Centre, ASI on PIL against illegal encroachment of heritage properties
J·May 23, 2023, 07:05 AM
Delhi HC reserves order on PIL against RBI, SBI permitting Rs 2K note exchange without ID proof
J·May 18, 2023, 05:40 AM
Kerala HC to hear PIL seeking ban on children's ritualistic dance on Monday
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
PIL In SC Challenges National Commission For Minorities Act
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
PIL in Delhi HC seeks uniform education system up to Class 12
