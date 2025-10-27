SC rejects PIL seeking pan-India star-rating system for vehicles

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to implement a star-rating system for vehicles across India to reduce air pollution and related health hazards.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran observed that the issue fell within the domain of the government and declined to interfere in the matter.

"Since the matter falls in the domain of the State, we are not inclined to interfere; however, the petitioner can make a representation to the Union of India, which will be considered on its own merits," the CJI Gavai-led Bench ordered.

The petition, filed by Dr Sanjay Kulshrestha, who appeared in person, argued that a vehicle star-rating system, similar to those adopted in several developed countries, would empower consumers to make environmentally responsible choices and help curb vehicular pollution.

"Today, even in India, energy-based star rating exists for refrigerators, ACs, then why not have such for automobiles. This is despite that AC & fridge are used inside the house while automobiles are on the road and adversely affect the health of others. Our luxury shouldn’t create problems to others," stated the PIL, adding that this star rating would encourage consumers for an environment-friendly car.

It highlighted that in India, air pollution caused 2.1 million deaths in 2021, and of these, 60 per cent were attributed to PM2.5 - primarily emitted from vehicular exhaust.

Citing a study published in The Lancet Regional Health journal, the plea stated that data reveal high levels of PM2.5 air pollution claim approximately 33,000 lives each year in major Indian cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

--IANS

