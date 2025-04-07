Kunal Kamra files petition against Mumbai Police FIR, HC hearing scheduled

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him by the Mumbai Police.

The petition, filed reportedly on April 5, argues that the FIR infringes upon his fundamental right to freedom of expression under Article 19 and the right to life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by the division bench of Justice SV Kotwal and Justice SM Modak on April 21.

Kamra's legal team contends that his satirical remarks, which have sparked controversy, fall within the ambit of constitutional freedoms and should not be subjected to criminal prosecution.

This legal development comes amid growing political and public discourse surrounding Kamra's stand-up performance "Naya Bharat," which included provocative comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

On April 3, Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Yuva Sena, had publicly urged Kamra to cooperate with the investigation, emphasizing the importance of presenting facts as a responsible citizen.

"Bail is a right for every citizen. I would request Kunal Kamra to be a part of the investigation and present the facts. We will present our facts, and whatever is right as per the law will take its own course," Kanal spoke to ANI.

Kanal also wrote to BookMyShow, requesting the platform to halt ticket sales for Kamra's upcoming shows, citing concerns over the comedian's controversial content and its potential to disrupt public harmony.

In addition to these developments, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police received a formal complaint from a Shiv Sena representative on April 3, demanding an investigation into Kamra's financial transactions.

The complaint alleges that Kamra received funds from foreign sources linked to his content, raising questions about the origins of his income.

Three separate cases have been registered against Kamra at the Khar Police Station, following complaints from the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik.

These complaints pertain to his recent remarks, including a controversial joke allegedly referring to Eknath Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor), which has further fueled the controversy.

Earlier, the Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7, with conditions, after he sought transit bail, citing threats following his satirical comments. (ANI)