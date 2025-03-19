Delhi HC issues notice on police plea challenging NHRC's compensation order

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a plea filed by the Commissioner of Delhi Police. The plea challenges the compensation awarded by the NHRC for the wrongful arrest of an individual accused of murder.

The case revolves around the murder of a senior citizen, Satish Babu Gupta, who was discovered at his residence with multiple injuries. His body was found lying on his bed, with his legs tied and hanging.

Following an investigation, the police arrested four individuals suspected of involvement in the murder and dacoity, subsequently filing a charge sheet before the Additional Sessions Judge.

However, the brother of one of the accused, Naseem, approached the NHRC, claiming his brother had been wrongfully arrested. He sought both his brother's release and compensation for the alleged wrongful detention and arrest.

During the NHRC proceedings, the Trial Court discharged all the accused due to insufficient evidence and directed departmental action against the investigating officer, including the SHO and ACP.

After conducting an inquiry, the NHRC ordered the Delhi Police to pay Rs 1,00,000 as compensation to the wrongfully arrested and charge-sheeted individual. The Commissioner of Delhi Police challenged this recommendation in the Delhi High Court.

Central Government Standing Counsel, Advocate Ashish Dixit, representing the Commissioner, argued that the police investigation was conducted lawfully and concluded that the accused were involved in the crime.

Advocate Dixit contended that the discharge of the accused by the Court did not imply malafide intent or ulterior motives in the investigation.

Furthermore, he maintained that the police acted within their statutory powers, making the NHRC's compensation order legally unfounded.

Justice Sachin Datta of the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the NHRC and the complainant, directing them to respond to the petition. (ANI)