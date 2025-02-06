Delhi Court Questions Maintainability of Satyendra Jain's Defamation Complaint Against Karnail Singh

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday asked the counsel for Satyendra Jain, how his complaint is maintainable before special MP/MLA court wherein he is a complainant, not an accused.

The counsel for Jain submitted that there is a judgement of Delhi High court that If a former MLA is a complainant in a matter he can file the same before Special MP/MLA Court.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal has asked the counsel Rajat Bhardwaj to file the relevant judgement on record.

Matter is listed on February 19 for hearing. Advocate Kaustubh Khanna appeared physically for Satyendra Jain.

Jain has filed a defamation complaint against BJP candidate Karnail Singh.

"How this complaint is maintainable here? This court is to hear cases against the MP/MLAs," the judge asked the counsel.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj who appeared through video conferencing submitted that If the complainant is former MLA, he can file a case here before the MP/MLA Court, as per the judgement of High Court. The court asked the counsel to file on record the judgement.

The Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain has moved a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, a Delhi election candidate of BJP from Shakoor Basti. It is alleged that the proposed accused made defamatory statement during an interview on a news channel on January 19, 2025.

It is alleged by complainant Jain that Karnail Singh made a statement that Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 37 Kg of gold from his house and he has 1100 Acres of land on his name.

The plea has been moved through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj. The plea has stated that the proposed accused made a statement that Jain has made his own wealth by corruption and the money which was supposed to be spent on the public.

It is further alleged that the proposed accused made a false statement that huge gold recovered from his house. He is Bhoo Mafia; he will go to jail again.

It is also alleged that the proposed accused defamed the complainant by calling him corrupt and fraud. It is also alleged that several other malicious and defamatory allegations levelled against the complainant. (ANI)