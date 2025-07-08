YSRCP condemns attack on Ex-MLA's house over 'derogatory' remarks

Amaravati, July 8 (IANS) YSR Congress Party has condemned the attack on its leader and former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy's house in Nellore while the TDP women workers on Tuesday staged protest against Reddy's alleged derogatory comments against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy.

Prasanna Kumar Reddy, a former MLA from Kovur constituency in Nellore district, on Monday allegedly made some remarks against his political rival Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife and Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, both belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The YSRCP leader's house in Nellore was attacked on Monday night by some people, believed to be followers of the Vemireddy couple.

The attackers vandalised the house, damaged furniture, and smashed two cars parked outside.

The YSRCP alleged that the mob created havoc, attacked Prasanna Kumar Reddy's mother and pushed her to the ground.

Alleging that the incident is yet another instance of lawlessness, the YSRCP said the TDP-led government had made Andhra Pradesh worse than Bihar.

Upon learning about the incident, YSRCP president and former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Prasanna Kumar Reddy to inquire about his safety and the situation. He expressed serious concern and asked for complete details of the incident.

Meanwhile, TDP women workers took out a rally in Kovur condemning the alleged derogatory remarks made by Prasanna Kumar Reddy against the MLA. They warned that the former MLA will not be allowed to enter the constituency.

The protestors said despite serving as the MLA for six terms, Prasanna Kumar Reddy used objectionable language against a woman.

TDP women leader lodged a complaint against Prasanna Kumar Reddy at Kovur Police Station. They demanded that the YSRCP leader tender a public apology before entering Kovur.

Hundreds of TDP workers, including women from various parts of the constituency, took out the rally in Kovur town. They were carrying black placards and banners and raising slogans against the YSRCP leader.

