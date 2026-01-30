Young woman killed in mysterious shooting outside home in Hajipur

Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was shot at the doorstep of her house under mysterious circumstances in Hajipur city of Bihar. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Read More

The incident occurred at Chauhata Chowk under the jurisdiction of Nagar police station on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Gudiya Devi, wife of Arjun Paswan, a local resident.

The killing has sparked fear in the locality, with residents expressing shock over how a gunshot could be fired without anyone hearing it.

On receiving information, Nagar police, along with a forensic science team, reached the spot and collected evidence. Investigators examined items scattered near the house entrance and the hand pump in an attempt to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Police have taken two suspects into custody and initiated questioning.

According to Gudiya’s husband, Arjun Paswan, he returned home from a friend’s feast around 11.15 p.m. As food had not yet been prepared, Gudiya went downstairs to fetch water from the hand pump.

“Suddenly, she collapsed. My mother screamed from inside the house, asking me to come quickly,” Arjun told the police.

When Gudiya was brought upstairs, the family noticed a gunshot wound and blood on her body. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

A key point raising suspicion is that no one heard the sound of a gunshot, despite a visible bullet injury on the body.

Arjun Paswan alleged a long-standing dispute with neighbours, claiming that a heated argument had taken place two days earlier over spilled water, during which threats were exchanged.

Sadar SDPO Subodh Kumar said, “The deceased sustained a gunshot injury. The quarrel that occurred two days ago is being linked to the incident. The accused have been taken into custody for questioning. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.”

Meanwhile, the woman’s family, informed late at night, has also raised suspicion against the neighbours.

Police said it remains unclear whether the killing was the result of an old dispute or part of a deeper conspiracy, and the truth will emerge after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

--IANS

ajk/skp