'Wrongful & disgusting': NCP accuses Rohit Pawar of politicising Ajit Pawar's demise

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) NCP Chief Spokesperson Anand Paranjape on Saturday issued a sharp rebuttal to NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar describing his recent political actions following the tragic demise of former Deputy Chief Minister and party national president Ajit Pawar as "wrongful and disgusting."

Following the unfortunate plane crash that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar, the NCP leadership has taken formal steps to ensure a thorough probe.

The party delegation also met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, requesting a CBI inquiry into the incident, said Paranjape.

He expressed deep resentment over Ajit Pawar's nephew Rohit Pawar's recent string of meetings despite receiving official assurances.

"Even after CM Devendra Fadnavis assured that a case would be registered after studying the technical difficulties, Rohit Pawar continues to meet leaders like Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. This politics must stop," he stated.

Paranjape reminded the public of the "political isolation" Ajit Pawar faced during his lifetime. Post-July 2023 after taking a different political stand, the state witnessed how the family allegedly left Ajit Pawar isolated.

He highlighted past remarks from senior leaders labelling Sunetra Pawar as an "outsider" while urging votes for "family" members.

He referenced a widely circulated video where a distressed Ajit Pawar expressed that while his family had abandoned him, the people of Baramati would not.

Paranjape also debunked claims on how Jay Pawar was treated at the party’s national convention. Rohit Pawar had alleged that Jay Pawar was relegated to the back rows. However, Paranjape clarified that Facebook Live footage shows moderator Suraj Chavan repeatedly insisting that Jay Pawar take a seat at the front.

Paranjape further stated that the entire NCP stands firmly with Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, the Deputy CM and NCP National President, and their sons Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar.

He emphasised that it is not just the party workers, but the entire state of Maharashtra that has lost a great leader and is eagerly waiting for the truth of the accident to be revealed through proper channels, rather than political theater.

