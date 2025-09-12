'Wishing him a successful VP tenure', PM Modi hails CP Radhakrishnan’s dedication to nation-building

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CP Radhakrishnan on taking oath as the 15th Vice President of India, praising his lifelong commitment to public service and democratic values.

Taking to social media platform X, the Prime Minister posted: “Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. A dedicated public servant, he has devoted his life to nation-building, social service, and strengthening democratic values. Wishing him a successful Vice Presidential tenure, dedicated to the service of the people.”

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning, where President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office.

The event witnessed the presence of key political figures across party lines, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior ministers and parliamentarians.

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present to witness the transition of leadership.

Radhakrishnan’s elevation to the post follows his decisive win in the Vice-Presidential election, where he secured 452 first-preference votes, defeating opposition-backed candidate B. Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. His election was widely seen as a unifying choice due to his measured political persona and non-confrontational style.

Prior to assuming office as Vice President, Radhakrishnan served as the Governor of Maharashtra, a position he stepped down from following his election. His long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP, along with his clean image and reputation for consensus-building, were seen as key factors in garnering broad-based support.

Born in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan began his political journey as a student leader. He was elected twice to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore. Radhakrishnan has also served as Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

After taking the oath as the Vice President of India, Radhakrishnan also became Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, India’s Upper House of Parliament.

--IANS

rs/dpb