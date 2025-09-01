Will expose vote theft engineered by BJP: LoP Gandhi

Patna, Sep 1 (IANS) Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday launched a fierce attack on the BJP, alleging large-scale electoral fraud with the backing of the Election Commission of India. Addressing a massive gathering at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Park in Patna on the last day of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' LoP Rahul Gandhi declared that he would soon expose what he termed as “vote theft” engineered by the BJP.

“We had earlier shown the atom bomb and exposed the BJP’s vote theft with the help of the Election Commission. Now, what is bigger than an atom bomb…that is hydrogen bomb. We will bring a hydrogen bomb to expose PM Narendra Modi — so that he will not be able to face the public,” LoP Gandhi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The Congress MP claimed that the BJP manipulated voter lists to overturn democratic mandates in multiple states.

“Our alliance partners in Maharashtra, including Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena Uddhav faction), know how votes were stolen in the last Assembly election. In 2024, the Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP alliance won the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra. But within four months, the BJP and the Election Commission added one crore voters to the rolls, and we lost the election. They did the same in Karnataka,” LoP Gandhi alleged.

He further said that despite repeated requests, the Election Commission denied access to video evidence and voter lists.

“Our team checked the voter rolls one by one, in black and white. It took four months, but we proved how they added voters in Maharashtra and Karnataka,” he said.

Warning that similar tactics were being prepared in Bihar, LoP Gandhi said the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was aimed at creating awareness.

“The BJP and the Election Commission are trying to repeat the same fraud here. That’s why we carried out this Yatra. Bihar is a land of revolution — the youth, women, and children have supported us. From here, a message has gone across the country: BJP and the Election Commission are stealing votes, and they are exposed now,” he said.

Drawing a parallel between democracy and fundamental rights, LoP Gandhi gave a new slogan to the crowd.

“Today, there is a new slogan in the country: ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chor.’ It is echoing not just in India but also in places like China and the USA. Vote theft means theft of rights, theft of reservation, employment, education, democracy, and the future of the youth,” LoP Gandhi told the gathering.

He also invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy to warn against authoritarian forces.

“The same forces that killed Mahatma Gandhi are now trying to kill democracy and the Constitution. But we will not allow them to succeed at any cost,” he asserted.

--IANS

ajk/rad