West Bengal Assembly polls on April 23 and 29; results on May 4

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) Elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while the results will be declared on May 4, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said on Sunday.

Read More

In the first phase, scheduled for April 23, polling will be held in 152 Assembly constituencies. In the second phase, on April 29, polling will be conducted in the remaining 142 constituencies.

Polling in the first phase will cover Assembly constituencies across 16 districts, while the second phase will cover constituencies in nine districts.

The last few Assembly elections in West Bengal were held in seven phases.

“After discussing with all stakeholders concerned, the Commission also felt it necessary to conduct the polls in West Bengal in two phases this time. All necessary arrangements will be made to ensure that the polling process is free, fair and completely violence-free,” the CEC said on Sunday.

During the recent visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to West Bengal earlier this month, all political parties -- except the ruling Trinamool Congress -- had pleaded for a single-phase or two-phase polling.

By announcing a two-phase polling schedule for West Bengal on Sunday, the Commission, in a way, accepted the suggestions of the opposition parties in the state.

The gazette notification for the polls will be issued on March 30 for the first phase and on April 2 for the second phase.

The last date for filing nominations will be April 6 for the first phase and April 9 for the second phase. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 9 for the first phase and April 10 for the second phase.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be April 9 for the first phase and April 13 for the second phase.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday afternoon, the CEC also said that the Commission had already sought the names of police officers accused either of involvement or of remaining inactive during the post-poll violence in 2021, and the Commission will take necessary action as required in due course.

Shortly before the election dates were announced by the Commission, the West Bengal government announced an increase in the allowance for priests and muezzins.

On this, Kumar said that the Model Code of Conduct came into effect from the time of the announcement of the polling dates.

“Any government can take any action before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect. But from now on, the Model Code of Conduct will be effective,” he said.

--IANS

src/pgh