VP polls: Telangana CM thanks Owaisi for declaring support to Sudershan Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday thanked AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi for declaring support to the INDIA block’s Vice-Presidential candidate Justice B. Sudershan Reddy.

The Chief Minister took to the social media platform ‘X’ to express his gratitude to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Thank you, Asaduddin Owaisi Bhai for coming forward in support of Justice Sudarshan Reddy garu as Vice President with a common national interest initiative,” Revanth Reddy posted.

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi declared his support for Sudershan Reddy after the Chief Minister made a request.

The MP posted that the Chief Minister spoke to him and requested that AIMIM support Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice-President. “AIMIM will extend its support to Justice Reddy, a fellow Hyderabadi and a respected jurist. I also spoke to Justice Reddy and expressed our best wishes to him,” wrote Owaisi.

Owaisi is the lone MP of AIMIM, which is not part of the INDIA block.

Revanth Reddy had appealed to all political parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to support Sudershan Reddy in the Vice-Presidential election scheduled on September 9.

The Chief Minister invoked the slogan of Telugu self-respect to seek support for the former Supreme Court judge.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has not yet announced support for any candidate. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had stated a few days ago that whoever promises to supply urea to Telangana to tide over the shortage would get BRS support.

BRS has four members in the Rajya Sabha, but it has no representation in the Lok Sabha.

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its coalition partner Jana Sena are part of the NDA, and they have declared support for the NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Andhra Pradesh’s opposition party, YSR Congress, which is not part of either the INDIA block or the NDA, has also announced its support for the NDA candidate.

YSRCP had 11 MPs -- four in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha.

Its Lok Sabha member from Rajampet, P.V. Midhun Reddy, was released from the Rajahmundry Central Prison on Saturday after the ACB Court in Vijayawada granted him an interim bail to enable him to cast his vote.

Midhun Reddy was arrested on July 19 for his involvement in the multi-crore liquor scandal, alleged to have been committed during the YSRCP government’s term in Andhra Pradesh.

--IANS

ms/dpb