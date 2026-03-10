Video of Trinamool Councillor, wife assaulting doctor in Bengal's East Midnapore goes viral

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) A video has gone viral on Tuesday where a Trinamool Congress Councillor and his wife are seen physically assaulting a doctor within his chamber at Egra in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

Read More

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, had shared the video on his official X account on Tuesday afternoon and claimed that the video proved that not a single medical practitioner in West Bengal is safe under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

Incidentally, East Midnapore is the native state of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP leader had also drawn reference to the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August 2024.

"No doctor in West Bengal is safe under the current Trinamool Congress regime. Be it the case of the sister of R.G. Kar, or that of any doctor in a state-run hospital or any doctor providing private medical services to people in the state, none of them are safe in West Bengal under the current regime," LoP Adhikari said.

According to the BJP leader, the doctor who is seen in the video as being assaulted is Tapendra Manna, and the persons seen as thrashing him is the Trinamool Congress Councilor from Ward No. 8 of Egra Municipality, Debodurlabh Maity alias Bacchu, and his wife.

According to LoP Adhikari, the place of occurrence was Tapendra Manna's chamber near Egra Central Bus Stand and the incident took place on Monday.

"The video was recorded yesterday, near Agar Central Bus Stand, when Tapendu Manna was attending to his patients at his chamber. Suddenly, the Trinamool Congress Councillor of Ward No. 8 of Egra Municipality, Debodurlabh Maity alias Bacchu, and his wife, entered the chamber and started creating a ruckus. The doctor was also physically assaulted," BJP leader Adhikari claimed.

He also said that the incident proved the pathetic state of affairs and the law and order situation in the state, where the police administration had completely turned into sycophants for the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"If one is a Trinamool leader, they can do whatever they want because here it is not the rule of law, but the law of the rulers that prevails. This situation needs immediate change, which is why the people of the state need a BJP government in West Bengal," the LoP added.

--IANS

src/khz