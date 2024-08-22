Healthcare Safety
J·Aug 22, 2024, 02:33 pm
Doctors of AIIMS, RML, Indira Gandhi Hospitals end strike on Supreme Court's call
J·Aug 20, 2024, 07:10 am
Kolkata rape and murder case: Health Ministry writes to heads of Central Govt hospitals to enhance security of healthcare facilities
J·Aug 19, 2024, 10:45 am
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest three people for allegedly raping nurse at private hospital in Moradabad
J·Aug 16, 2024, 08:29 am
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors at AIIMS Delhi demand Central Protection Act for healthcare workers
