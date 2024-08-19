Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest three people for allegedly raping nurse at private hospital in Moradabad

Moradabad: Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three people in the alleged rape case of a nurse by a doctor of a private hospital in Moradabad district, officials said on Monday.

Moradabad Rural SP Sandeep Kumar Meena said that a complaint about the incident was received on August 18.

"On August 18, a complaint was received in the Thakurdwara police station area, the complainant said that his daughter was raped by the doctor of the clinic in which his daughter worked... Three people have been identified based on the complaint. Doctor of the clinic Shahnawaz, another accused Junaid and a woman named Mehnawaz. A case has been registered against them under sections 61/2, 64, 351/2 and 127/2 of the BNS and SC/ST Act. All the three accused have been arrested. The medical of the victim is complete and the hospital has been seized," SP Meena said.

This comes amid a nationwide protest of doctors after a female PG-trainee doctor was assaulted and murdered in West Bengal's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A group of resident doctors from Northern Railway Central Hospital staged a protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi on Monday, demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Similarly, in Mumbai, doctors staged a protest at Azad Maidan, urging the government to ensure that every organisation has a safety audit. "We request the government to ensure that every organization has a safety audit. What is the point of our independence if we are not safe? Doctors always first think of the patients and not their safety. The workplace must be secure for us," Dr Prerna Gomes from Jaslok Hospital told ANI.

71 Padma awardee doctors on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern and anguish over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. They have requested his immediate intervention to address the issue and combat violence against healthcare professionals.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the case on August 20.

Notably, after the Calcutta High Court order, the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident that happened on August 9.

