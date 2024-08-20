Justice For Doctors
J·Aug 20, 2024, 07:44 am
Doctors of RG Kar Medical College protest against trainee doctor's rape-murder through graffiti on streets in Kolkata
J·Aug 19, 2024, 10:45 am
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest three people for allegedly raping nurse at private hospital in Moradabad
J·Aug 19, 2024, 10:27 am
Kolkata rape-murder case: Northern Railway doctors protest outside Nirman Bhawan in Delhi
J·Aug 18, 2024, 11:46 am
SC takes suo moto cognizance of Kolkata rape and murder case
J·Aug 18, 2024, 07:00 am
Kolkata doctor murder-rape: Doctors continue protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
J·Aug 17, 2024, 10:31 am
OPD, OT services register 90 PC decline at AIIMS Delhi amid doctors strike
J·Aug 16, 2024, 08:29 am
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors at AIIMS Delhi demand Central Protection Act for healthcare workers
J·Aug 12, 2024, 02:33 pm
Doctor rape-murder case: Kolkata Police summons Head of Chest Department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
J·Aug 12, 2024, 09:22 am
"Case to go to CBI if Kolkata police can't solve it by Sunday," says CM Mamata Banerjee on rape-murder of junior doctor in Kolkata
