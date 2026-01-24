Verdicts for bow-arrow and clock symbols already decided: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday sparked a fresh political firestorm, alleging that the judicial outcomes regarding the disputed party symbols - the ‘Bow and Arrow’ and the ‘Clock’ - appear to be "pre-decided."

Read More

Raut’s remarks followed a photo showing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcoming Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during his visit to Maharashtra. The visit comes at a sensitive time. The Supreme Court recently postponed the hearing on the disqualification and symbol cases involving the Shiv Sena and the NCP for another four weeks.​

Expressing his concern on social media and to the press, Raut referenced the well-known "Tarikh pe Tarikh" (date after date) movie dialogue to describe the delay in the court proceedings. He stated that while the common man waits years for justice, the frequent postponements in these high-profile political cases, along with meetings between the judiciary and the executive, raise questions.​

"The Bow, Arrow, and Clock have already been decided," Raut remarked sarcastically, implying that the legal battle is a mere formality. He further invoked "the Gods of Justice," stating that the public is watching how the democratic process is being handled. The "furious" reaction centres on a photograph posted by Eknath Shinde’s office, showing the CM greeting CJI Surya Kant. While such meetings are often described as protocol or courtesy calls, the Opposition argues that such interactions are inappropriate when the Chief Minister is a primary party in a major case currently pending before the CJI’s court.​

Raut’s comments indicate frustration within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) concerning the legal delays. With local body elections approaching and the broader political climate intensifying, the symbols continue to represent legitimacy. By questioning the meeting, Raut is seeking to build a public narrative that the current government may be attempting to influence judicial outcomes—a charge the Shinde-led government has repeatedly denied, stating that the Election Commission and Courts operate independently based on merit.​

Raut’s comment comes against the backdrop of two major splits in Maharashtra politics over the last three years. Eknath Shinde led a rebellion in June 2022 against Uddhav Thackeray, eventually being recognised by the Election Commission (EC) as the "real" Shiv Sena and awarded the party’s iconic "Bow and Arrow" symbol.​

Afterwards, Ajit Pawar broke from his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined the Mahayuti government in July 2023. The EC then recognised Ajit Pawar’s faction as the "real" NCP and awarded him the "Clock" symbol. Both cases are now under challenge in the Supreme Court. The Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions allege these decisions were influenced by the ruling BJP and seek a final judicial verdict.​

--IANS

sj/dan

​