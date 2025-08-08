Uttarkashi: Rescue and relief operation underway on war-footing, CM Dhami monitors situation 

Dehradun, Aug 8 (IANS) Three days after the disastrous cloudburst and mudslides struck the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand, relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing, with coordinated and concerted efforts by the disaster management teams, under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chinook and Cheetah helicopters have been airlifting stranded pilgrims to the higher reaches of Dharali and Harshil, since morning, while medical teams positioned at multiple locations are attending to the affected people.

The relief and rescue team comprising over 800 members, from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, state government and local administration, are contributing to the rescue operation, while multiple medical teams are deployed in Dharali, Harshil and Matli to provide quick first-aid treatment to affected people.

According to details shared by the rescue teams, more than 382 pilgrims have been safely evacuated from Harshil, one of the places hit by the raging flash floods.

Two Chinook helicopters, 2 MI-17 and four Air Force helicopters have been put in service to airlift people stuck in cloudburst-hit zones. The state administration has also deployed eight helicopters to assist the rescue teams in lifting people to safe locations.

More than 150 personnel of Rajputana Rifles, 10 members of Special Forces (Army), more than 250 ITBP jawans, 112 members of NDRF, 73 members of SDRF are engaged in rescue and relief work. Many staff from the state police and local administration, along with six canines, are stationed at the spot, while more than two dozen officials from the Fire Department, along with 50 doctors and paramedic staff from the Armed Forces, are providing succour.

An account of people rescued from the mudslide-hit zone shows - 274 airlifted from Gangotri to Harshil, 19 brought from Gangotri to Neelang, 260 lifted from Harshil to Matli, 112 brought from Harshil to Jolly Grant airstrip and a total of 382 pilgrims brought from Harshil. Efforts are underway to send them back home and restore normal life.

More than 2,500 ready-to-eat food packets have been distributed in Harshil. The state Food and Supply Department is also making meal arrangements for the displaced population and is sending them to the ground zero.

CM Dhami has been stationed in Dharali to boost the morale of the disaster management teams and is regularly monitoring the situation in close coordination with top officers of the Army, ITBP and state administration.

The Chief Minister took stock of the ongoing relief operation in Dharali this morning and informed that the heli services are working overtime to bring people back to safety.

He also instructed the officials to quickly restore roads, communication, and electricity, as well as food supply.

CM Dhami also held a high-level meeting with ITBP, NDRF, and Uttarakhand DGP to expedite the relief operation, including prompt rescue of stranded individuals, deployment of teams in remote areas, heli-lifting operations, and the availability of essential resources.

