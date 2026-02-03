Uproar in Bihar Assembly over NEET student case; Oppn stages protest

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) The proceedings in the Bihar Legislative Assembly continued on the second day of the Budget Session, with heated exchanges during the post-Question Hour period.

An adjournment motion related to the alleged rape and murder of NEET aspirants was moved by CPI MLA Arun Singh (Karakat), which was rejected by the Speaker, though permission was granted for it to be read in the House.

Raising the issue, Arun Singh informed the Assembly that two girl students from Jehanabad and Aurangabad, who were preparing for the NEET examination while staying in a hostel in Patna, were allegedly subjected to rape and murder.

He said the incidents reflect a serious failure of the state government in ensuring women’s safety, maintaining law and order, and the effective functioning of the police administration.

The CPI MLA alleged that the police response had been negative from the very beginning, accusing them of initially denying the rape and murder and attempting to shield the culprits.

He said that only after public outrage and sustained pressure did the government recommend a CBI inquiry.

However, Arun Singh maintained that a CBI probe alone is not sufficient to ensure credible justice.

He demanded that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge and that a fixed timeline be set for delivering justice to the victim’s family.

Responding to the issue, Speaker Prem Kumar stated that the government has taken cognisance of the matter and that appropriate action is underway.

He clarified that while the adjournment motion had been disallowed as per rules, permission was given to read it in the House so the concerns could be placed on record.

Despite this, the opposition MLAs pressed for a full discussion, leading to brief disruptions.

Earlier in the day, RJD legislators staged a protest in the portico of the Assembly, demanding justice in the NEET student case and raising concerns over law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, the mother of the NEET student victim reached the Jehanabad District Magistrate’s office to submit a memorandum, questioning the police investigation.

She levelled serious allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and the DGP, claiming attempts were being made to suppress the case by offering money.

She reiterated her demand for a transparent investigation and justice, stating that she will continue her fight until the truth comes out.

