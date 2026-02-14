Two women cadres among six militants held in Manipur; arms, IED recovered

Imphal, Feb 15 (IANS) Security forces on Saturday arrested six hardcore militants, including two women cadres belonging to different insurgent outfits, from various districts of Manipur, police said.

A police official said the arrested militants are associated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), and the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

According to the official, security forces arrested two active women cadres of the PLA from the India-Myanmar border area between Sunrise Ground and Gate No. 2 at Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The two women militants are residents of the Bishnupur district and Imphal West district, respectively.

During the operations, security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the arrested extremists, the official said.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested two individuals involved in a series of mobile phone thefts, cyber frauds, and related crimes across the Senapati and Imphal West districts.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) -- cylindrical in shape, fitted with a pressure mechanism and containing approximately 10 kg of explosives — from the stretch between Sijang (a Kuki village) and Sanamahi Temple (a Meitei place of worship), in the vicinity of a Naga village under Churachandpur district.

The IED was safely defused and destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Team in the presence of local leaders and the Churachandpur district police.

The security forces, comprising central and state agencies, have intensified crackdowns against militants, with extensive search operations and area domination drives underway in fringe, mixed-populated, and vulnerable areas across various districts of the state.

A total of 113 nakas and checkpoints have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts to curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles.

Security forces are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities, along the Imphal–Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection continue in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of traffic.

The Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours or unverified content circulating on social media and cautioned against fake videos and audio clips.

“The authenticity of any circulating video or audio can be verified through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing fake or misleading content on social media will invite legal action,” a police statement warned.

