Two held with heroin valued at Rs 6 lakh in Bihar's Samastipur

Patna, March 21 (IANS) In a major crackdown, a joint operation by the police and the Narcotics Cell in Samastipur district has busted a drug trafficking network, leading to the arrest of two accused and the seizure of heroin worth approximately Rs 6 lakh.

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According to a press release issued by the Superintendent of Police’s office, specific intelligence was received on the morning of March 21, 2026, that members of a narcotics gang would arrive at Shahpur Patori railway station carrying a consignment of heroin.

Acting swiftly, a special team comprising local police officials and the Block Development Officer was formed. The team laid a trap and cordoned off the area near the station.

During the operation, two individuals -- a man and a woman -- were apprehended while loitering under suspicious circumstances outside the station.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar (26), a resident of Vaishali, and Shanti Devi, a resident of Assam.

During the search, police recovered heroin -- locally referred to as ‘kota’ -- concealed inside four boxes of sago (sabudana).

In addition, two mobile phones, cash, railway tickets, and identity cards were seized from their possession.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused were involved in smuggling narcotics from northeastern states into Bihar.

Police suspect the involvement of a larger interstate network and are working to identify other members of the gang and trace their criminal links.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the NDPS Act at Patori Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on March 17, a joint team of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Patna Police was attacked by a group of alleged drug traffickers and local residents in the Mandiri Kath Pul area under the jurisdiction of Buddha Colony Police Station in Patna.

The joint team had gone there to conduct a raid against illicit drugs. The mob attempted to free the detained suspects, forcing police personnel to fire several rounds in the air to bring the situation under control.

--IANS

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