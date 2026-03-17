Two criminals killed, cop dies in encounter in Bihar's East Champaran

Patna, March 17 (IANS) Three people, including a constable, were killed in an encounter between criminals and security forces in Motihari in Bihar's East Champaran district on Tuesday, officials said.

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The gunfight took place around 2.30 a.m. in Ramdihah village under the Chakia police station area during a joint operation by the Bihar Police and the Special Task Force (STF).

The deceased STF personnel has been identified as Shriram Yadav, who sustained critical injuries during the exchange of fire.

Police said the two accused killed in the encounter were Kundan Thakur, a resident of the Chakia police station area in East Champaran, and Priyanshu Dubey, a native of Muzaffarpur.

Both had criminal cases registered against them under the Arms Act, officials said.

According to police officials, the operation was launched after the suspects allegedly made a threatening phone call late Monday night to the Additional Station House Officer of the Chakia police station. The call was reportedly made from a Nepal-based number.

During the conversation, the callers allegedly threatened the police and claimed they would soon demonstrate their power.

They reportedly warned that the next news report would speak about the deaths of several police personnel in an encounter, while the criminals managed to escape.

After receiving the call, police began tracing the number and soon located the suspects’ position in Ramdihah village.

A joint team of local police and STF personnel was then dispatched to the area to conduct an operation.

Police said that when the team attempted to surround the suspects, Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Dubey allegedly opened fire on the police personnel, triggering a gun battle that lasted several minutes.

During the retaliatory action by the police, both suspects were shot dead. However, some of their associates managed to escape from the spot.

During the exchange of fire, STF constable Shriram Yadav suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The death of the STF personnel has triggered grief within the police department.

Security has also been tightened across the Chakia region following the encounter.

The bodies of the two accused have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Officials said further investigation is underway, and more details about the incident will be revealed after the inquiry is completed.

--IANS

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