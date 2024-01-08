STF
J·Jan 08, 2024, 04:14 pm
Special Task Force Arrests Wanted Criminal With Rs 2L Bounty From Meerut
J·Sep 28, 2023, 01:17 pm
Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized in West Bengal's Murshidabad, 3 arrested
J·Aug 29, 2023, 07:42 am
Arrested Pak spy had plans to blow up bridge, temple: Kolkata Police
J·Jul 05, 2023, 03:29 pm
UP STF To Get AI-Based Criminal Data Creation System
J·Jun 18, 2023, 06:19 pm
2 held in Kolkata with narcotics valued at Rs 5 crore
J·Jun 16, 2023, 03:02 pm
UP STF Arrests 2 Dozen Youths For Procuring Drugs Via Dark Web
J·May 28, 2023, 11:53 am
SP MLA's kin booked for forging arms licence
J·May 04, 2023, 03:20 pm
UP Police kill gangster Anil Dujana
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
"People Are Looking At Parties Supporting Criminals...": Brajesh Pathak On Opposition Questioning Encounter Of Atiq's Son
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Atiq Ahmed's Brother-In-Law Held For Funding Shooters
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UKSSSC Paper Leak Case: STF Complete Assessment Of Illegal Properties Of Accused's Associates
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Fake Army captain arrested for defrauding UP people
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
STF arrests three people for selling hospital medications on the open market
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Uttarakhand STF Raids Fake Medicine Factory In Haridwar, Two Arrested
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
UP: Anti-India activities run from Noida, Indian SIMs sent to China from mobile scrap factory
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
U'khand Police To Launch Month-Long Campaign To Arrest Wanted Criminals
