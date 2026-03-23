True companion of BJP: Cong as Owaisi declares alliance with Humayun Kabir for West Bengal polls

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) As AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi declared that his party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal in alliance with former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir’s newly-formed Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), the Congress on Monday launched a sharp attack and said that "thank you, Asaduddin Owaisi. You have removed your mask — the mask of secularism — and shown the world your true communal face”. It called the AIMIM leader the “true companion” of the BJP.

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The party further alleged that Owaisi has exposed himself as the “B-team” of the BJP but has also proven to be its “true companion.”

Speaking to IANS, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput criticised the AIMIM-AJUP alliance, reiterating, “Thank you, Asaduddin Owaisi. You have removed your mask — the mask of secularism — and shown the world your true communal face.”

“You have not only shown that you are the B-team of the BJP, but also that you are a true companion of the BJP. People are accusing Humayun Kabir of taking money to form a party. So, are you getting funds from Delhi? The people are very clear that they will show your position in West Bengal as well as in Hyderabad elections,” he told IANS.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also weighed in on the development, stating, “Where there is a division of secular votes, it invariably benefits the Bharatiya Janata Party. Owaisi is known for this, and allegations are often made against him. He certainly employs such tactics to ensure votes are divided. That is why we say he works as the B-team of the BJP.”

JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey echoed similar sentiments and said, “I feel that now Owaisi has achieved some success in one or two states. He has strengthened the BJP and worked to weaken secular parties and forces, which has boosted their morale. However, I believe he will not fit in anywhere in the context of Bengal’s political situation.”

JD(U) National Spokesperson, Rajeev Ranjan, also took a dig at the political developments, saying, “Whether it’s Humayun Kabir or Owaisi, the truth is that the poison sown by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal’s politics has created many such characters who emerge to cultivate that poison. But when there is a natural alternative, such elements will have no significance, and their existence will not matter in these elections.”

Meanwhile, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav offered a more neutral perspective, saying, “It is Owaisi’s party, and if he is preparing to contest elections, the decision is independent. The party aims to expand its organisation and has a presence in many places. Owaisi has decided to contest, and as it is a democratic party, its leaders carry out their work accordingly.”

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases — the first on April 23 and the second on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The alliance between AIMIM and AJUP is expected to influence the vote share in Muslim-dominated seats in the forthcoming elections, which are widely seen as a primarily two-sided contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP.

--IANS

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