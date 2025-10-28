Trinamool, CPI-M question ECI's authority to determine citizenship status at all-party meet

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) The Trinamool Congress and the CPI-M on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission of India's (ECI) authority to determine the citizenship status of individuals during an all-party meeting chaired by West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal in Kolkata. The meeting was convened to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

According to officials present at the meeting, representatives from both parties argued that the ECI’s constitutional role was confined to preparing an error-free voters’ list and did not extend to deciding who qualifies as an Indian citizen.

“The representatives of both Trinamool Congress and CPI-M maintained that determining citizenship status does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Election Commission,” said an insider from the CEO’s office who was aware of the proceedings.

The CPI-M representatives reportedly contended that it was not the commission’s job to interpret constitutional provisions related to citizenship, insisting that such matters fall under the purview of the Union Home Ministry and judiciary.

The Trinamool Congress delegation went a step further, accusing the ECI of “overstepping its constitutional limits” by allegedly attempting to identify a section of voters as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

They also questioned the authenticity and source of data used to label voters as suspected infiltrators, warning that such actions could lead to public unrest and undermine faith in the electoral process.

“The commission’s job is to verify voter eligibility, not to decide citizenship. Branding voters without due process is unconstitutional,” a Trinamool representative reportedly said.

Sources said CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal patiently addressed queries raised by the political parties and explained that the SIR was aimed purely at ensuring accuracy and transparency in the state’s voter rolls.

The CEO is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday morning with all District Electoral Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) to provide final instructions before the statewide voter revision drive begins on November 4.

The SIR will be conducted in three phases. In the first phase, BLOs will visit every household to collect voter details and prepare the draft electoral roll. In the second phase, political parties and individuals will be allowed to submit objections or corrections. In the third and final phase, EROs will address all complaints, following which the final voter list will be published.

The entire exercise is expected to conclude by March 2026, ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam, as well as one Union Territory next year.

The last Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal was conducted in 2002.

