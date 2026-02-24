Trinamool-backed BLOs hurl shoes at Bengal LoP outside CEO office in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 24 (IANS) Trinamool Congress-backed Adhikar Raksha Committee, a representative body for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), members were accused of throwing shoes at the West Bengal Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari after he reached the office of State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Read More

LoP Adhikari and a BJP delegation came to meet the state CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal as per the pre-arranged schedule.

As soon as the LoP reached the office premises, the BLOs intensified their protest.

Although, the police had already barricaded the area, an atmosphere of tension was created.

Allegedly, some angry BLOs threw shoes at LoP Adhikari and started insulting him by taking his name.

The protesters alleged that the LoP was misleading the Election Commission of India (ECI) due to which electoral poll workers such as the BLOs are facing harassment.

Eyewitnesses said that several shoes were also seen flying in the air.

Due to the incident, a situation of extreme chaos was created in front of the state CEO's office.

The police brought the situation under control and further strengthened the security cordon.

Although, the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal have not been officially announced yet, tension is gradually increasing in Bengal politics over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the West Bengal CEO, LoP Adhikari criticised the police for failing to control the situation.

"If this is the situation in Kolkata, especially in a place near Raj Bhavan and West Bengal Assembly, then imagine the law and order situation in districts across West Bengal. The police have become an extension of the Trinamool Congress here. They (state police) are deliberately allowing the BLOs to continue their protest outside the state CEO office and create disturbance," the LoP said.

Meanwhile, LoP Adhikari also filed a complaint with the west Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal regarding several matters.

He alleged that the Nadia District Magistrate, Aneesh Dasgupta, has been making attempts to include names of illegal immigrants in the voter list of the state.

He also asked how could the former state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant be present in the meeting of Election Commission officials at the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

--IANS

sch/khz