TN BJP lauds PM Modi’s leadership amid Oppn disruptions in Parliament

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad accused the Opposition of derailing the 2025 Monsoon Session of Parliament with repeated disruptions, while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for ensuring the passage of key legislations despite the turmoil.

Prasad said India’s democratic spirit rests on Parliament fostering debate and progress, but the session was marred by “relentless disruptions” from the Congress under Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA Bloc parties Trinamool Congress and DMK.

“Instead of focussing on public welfare, the Opposition prioritised petty electoral gains,” he alleged.

According to Prasad, the government pushed through 12 Bills in the Lok Sabha and 14 in the Rajya Sabha, advancing reforms that highlighted “the Opposition’s growing irrelevance.”

Much of the unrest centered on Opposition demands for a debate on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. While Opposition parties claimed irregularities, Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders maintained that the ECI was autonomous under Article 324 of the Constitution, and Parliament could not interfere.

The Supreme Court had already dismissed challenges to the revision exercise, Prasad pointed out.

“The ECI’s autonomy was upheld, but the Opposition refused to respect institutional boundaries,” he said.

The disruptions reduced Lok Sabha’s productivity to 29 per cent and Rajya Sabha’s to 34 per cent, wasting 83 of the scheduled 120 hours. Prasad said this translated to a loss of nearly ₹2.5 lakh per minute of taxpayers’ money, depriving citizens of crucial sessions such as Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Prasad also drew parallels with past sessions, where Opposition protests over issues such as the Rafale deal and Pegasus spyware controversy were later dismissed by courts or found baseless.

Highlighting specifics from the voter list revision, Prasad said that in Bihar alone, more than two lakh removal objections, 33,000 inclusions, and 1.33 lakh new enrollments had been processed by September 1. The Congress’ claim of 89 lakh complaints was dismissed by the ECI for lack of evidence.

“This was nothing but political theatre,” he claimed.

Among the Bills passed during the Opposition boycott were the Sports Administration Bill, the National Anti-Doping Amendment, the Income-Tax Bill, and amendments to merchant shipping laws.

“The Opposition’s decision to boycott debates was a historic blunder that cemented their irrelevance,” Prasad asserted.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress of resisting the ECI’s documentation drive in West Bengal due to “anxieties over illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators inflating voter rolls.”

Prasad concluded that the disruptions exposed the Opposition’s lack of commitment to democracy. “The BJP’s leadership under PM Modi safeguards India’s sovereignty, unity and cultural heritage. A constructive Opposition aligned with constitutional values is needed to restore Parliament’s sanctity,” he said.

