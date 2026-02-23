Tirupati laddu adulteration case: SC dismisses plea against Andhra panel to identify masterminds

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging Andhra Pradesh’s constitution of a one-man committee to recommend suitable departmental action against erring officials in the case relating to the supply of allegedly adulterated ghee for Tirumala laddus.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant observed that the administrative inquiry ordered by the state government and the top court-directed investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) operate in distinct spheres and can continue simultaneously.

The writ petition alleged that the one-man committee interfered with the SIT investigation earlier ordered by the apex court in relation to allegations of adulteration of ghee used in the preparation of prasadam laddus at the Tirupati temple.

Dismissing the plea, the CJI Kant-led bench observed that the top court’s only concern was to ensure that there was no overlap between the two processes.

“In our opinion, the administrative inquiry cannot be overlapping with the probe directed by this court,” the Bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed, adding that it was satisfied that the petitioner lacked a foundational basis to seek interference.

In its order, the Supreme Court directed that both processes should continue strictly in accordance with the law.

During the hearing, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, submitted that the petition was filed with “complete malice” only to derail departmental proceedings.

The decision to constitute a committee to identify the masterminds behind the alleged adulteration of Tirupati temple laddu was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on February 3. As per a government order (GO) issued by the Andhra Pradesh government, retired IAS officer Dinesh Kumar has been tasked with examining the Self-Contained Note (SCN) submitted by the SIT and recommending initiation of action against committee members and senior officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) for lapses, omissions and failures in relaxation as well as enforcement of ghee tender conditions.

Asking the committee to submit its report within 45 days, the state government’s GO sets out the terms of reference, under which the committee will assess administrative lapses, examine whether decisions were taken with due diligence and procedural compliance, identify administrative responsibility of officials and recommend appropriate disciplinary or administrative action, confining its examination strictly to governance and administrative aspects.

The Supreme Court, on October 4, 2024, had entrusted the investigation of the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus to an independent SIT under the supervision of the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). After completion of the investigation, the CBI-led SIT filed its final charge sheet before an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Nellore on January 23, 2026 and submitted the SCN recommending administrative action against certain officials.

The charge sheet cited findings of the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, which analysed four sealed ghee samples drawn by TTD from tankers supplied in July 2024. The laboratory report found no presence of lard or animal fat in the samples. However, investigators concluded that the ghee was adulterated with a cocktail of vegetable oils and laboratory esters designed to chemically mimic dairy parameters.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to probe alleged financial irregularities linked to the adulteration case.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of chargesheets filed by the CBI-led SIT. Sources indicated allegations of hawala-based transactions, with private dairy firms and intermediaries allegedly routing bribes through hawala channels to influence TTD officials responsible for ghee tenders and quality clearances. The agency will examine the money trail and the role of the alleged hawala network.

