Three youth arrested in Andhra for suspected terror links

Vijayawada, March 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested three youths from Vijayawada for their suspected links with terror groups.

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Counter-Intelligence Cell arrested Mohammad Rahamatullah Sharif, 23, Md. Danish, 27, and Mirza Sohail Baig, 23, for allegedly promoting extremist ideology on social media platforms.

The trio are suspected to have links with ISIS and AQIS and allegedly formed ‘Al Malik Islamic Youth’ to radicalise youth. They had allegedly circulated content promoting the replacement of the national flag with the ISIS flag.

The CI Cell arrested the youth near their residence in the Wynchipeta locality and conducted searches. It also seized electronic devices and incriminating material, police sources said.

All three were later produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which sent them to judicial custody till April 6. They were subsequently shifted to Vijayawada Central Prison.

During the hearing, the judge asked the accused if they had hired a lawyer. When the accused told him that they couldn’t hire a lawyer, the judge asked them to give the same in writing.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Information Technology Act at Vijayawada Two Town Police Station.

Allegedly in touch with their handlers in Pakistan and carrying out their activities through social media, the accused were allegedly attempting to influence and radicalise youth through Instagram, Telegram and other social media to indulge in terrorist activities.

The Counter-Intelligence Cell carried out the operation following sustained surveillance of online radical content and credible information that the accused were getting funds from Pakistan to recruit terrorists and carry out their activities.

They had allegedly formed a group of 10 youth belonging to not just Andhra Pradesh but various parts of the country, as they are suspected of having established a nationwide network by allegedly promoting extremist ideology through online platforms.

The police were continuing the investigation to probe their alleged links with terror outfits.

--IANS

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