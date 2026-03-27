Three children murdered in Bihar's Aurangabad, uncle suspected

Patna, March 27 (IANS) Three children of a family were brutally murdered in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday, allegedly by their uncle, police said.

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According to police, the incident occurred in Khuthatan village under the Haspura police station area on Friday. The accused -- identified as Amant Pal -- attacked his two nephews and niece after entering the house. He allegedly slit the throats of the victims using a sharp-edged weapon.

The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Anish Kumar, 7-year-old Ayush Kumar, and 5-year-old Anushka Kumari, all children of Guddu Pal.

The brutal nature of the incident has sent shockwaves across the entire region, leaving villagers in fear and disbelief. The police said that the accused came home on Friday morning around 11 a.m., knocked on the door, and after gaining entry, allegedly turned on a loudspeaker and carried out the attack.

The children cried out in terror, but could not be saved.

After the incident, the accused also attempted to commit suicide. He slit his own throat. He was initially admitted to the Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad. Due to his critical condition, he has been referred to Patna for advanced treatment.

Police officials have stated that, prima facie, the accused -- who is the younger brother in the family -- appears to be responsible for the crime. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact motive behind the murder.

The incident has created an atmosphere of grief and panic in the locality, with the family members devastated by the tragic loss of the three innocent children.

Providing details on the shocking incident from Aurangabad, Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das stated that police acted swiftly upon receiving information. He said that teams from Hasanpur police station, along with him, immediately reached the spot and began an investigation.

The officer also mentioned that the father of the deceased children, Guddu Pal, works as a cook in a train pantry car.

--IANS

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