They used to talk about self respect Shiv Sena UBT Sanjay Raut hits out at Ajit Pawar Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar on Friday, saying that since the Mahayuti victory in Maharashtra, all the decisions of the government will be taken in Delhi instead of in the state.

"Now the thing is all the things related to Maharashtra will be decided in Delhi, they used to talk about self-respect and pride, that is not there anymore. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will have to come to Delhi again and again to put forward their issues. Even though they are from different parties, their high command is in Delhi, Modi and Shah are their high command," Raut said during a press conference.

"Whatever they (Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar) need to get done in Maharashtra, they have to get approval from Delhi, yesterday also they met (in Delhi). So now meeting in Maharashtra what will they do? So whatever orders is being given by Modi and Shah, they will have to listen," he added.

He further slammed Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the BJP leaders political journey has been quite eventful as he switched between being Chief Minister to Deputy Chief Minister (DCM).

"Before too Devendra Fadnavis was CM, he became a DCM, Eknath Shinde was quite junior to him. Eknath Shinde has also worked in the cabinet of Fadnavis, suddenly Fadnavis started working in the cabinet of Shinde. The kind of politics happening in Maharashtra, there is no such thing as self-respect left anymore," he said.

Similarly hammering down his objections over Ajit Pawar, saying that Pawar is a "forever DCM"

"Ajit Pawar is a forever DCM, he has been DCM, he will continue to only be DCM," Raut said.

Raut once again cast doubts on EVMS claiming that the alliance is happy due to the "wonder of EVMs."

"Nowadays there is a lot of happiness on their faces, the brightness of their faces which had disappeared after Lok Sabha polls, has now returned, it is the wonder of EVMs. A '3-murti' temple should be formed, in the middle EVM, on one side PM and the other side Amit Shah," he said. (ANI)