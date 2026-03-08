Suvendu Adhikari flags violation of norms by Bengal govt; urges ECI to take note

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday targeted the Mamata Banerjee government for violating norms after a district administration assigned handling of postal ballots to West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation.

Using his X handle, Adhikari said such a move undermines the very foundations of democracy and urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the matter.

"I am deeply shocked and outraged by the brazen attempts of the TMC controlled so-called West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation to undermine the very foundations of our Democracy, even before the elections are announced," said Adhikari.

Sharing a copy of the order along with his post, the BJP leader said, "This recent order from the Superintendent of Police; Jhargram District (dated 07/03/2026), assigns the handling of postal ballots and ED votes for Police personnel to the so-called 'Joint Convener, Welfare' of the Jhargram District Police Welfare - an entity that has absolutely no legal standing or authority in electoral matters. This is not an isolated incident; it's a state-wide conspiracy where Police reserve officers are being instructed to collect postal ballots from every Police personnel and funnel them through this sham 'Welfare' organization."

Adhikari claimed that the organisation is nothing but a frontal outfit of Trinamool Congress.

"The West Bengal Police Welfare Organisation is nothing but a frontal outfit for the TMC party - created without any legal foundation, solely to serve the interests of the ruling party. It's run by a cabal of handpicked Officers who shamelessly prioritize loyalty to TMC leaders over their sworn duty to the people of West Bengal. These Officers are issuing illegal orders, coercing junior personnel to surrender their democratic rights, and manipulating the electoral process unethically, all while the Model Code of Conduct is not even in effect," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that this is a direct assault on free and fair elections. "Crucial votes from those who protect our society are being hijacked to rig the system in favor of the corrupt TMC regime," he said.

Urging the poll panel to act against the move, Adhikari said, "I urge the Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) to immediately take cognizance of this blatant violation and act decisively by disbanding this illegal "Police Welfare" institution for meddling in election-related activities without any jurisdiction and request them to initiate stringent action against erring Officials, starting with the SP of Jhargram and all involved in this conspiracy."

He said it needs to be ensured that postal ballots for police personnel are handled strictly through official channels, protecting the sanctity of every vote.

