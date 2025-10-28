Suvendu Adhikari flags Trinamool councillor's duplicate voter ID entries in two Assembly constituencies

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday drew the attention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to what he described as a serious violation -- a Trinamool Congress councillor allegedly holding two voter ID cards (EPICs) from two different Assembly constituencies in the state.

Adhikari claimed that Namita Sardar, the sitting councillor from Ward No. 7 of Baruipur Municipality in South 24 Parganas district, is registered as a voter in both Baruipur Paschim and Kultali Assembly constituencies within the same district.

The BJP leader alleged that Sardar’s dual entries amount to a violation of electoral norms and demonstrate how Trinamool Congress leaders are “rigging the system".

Suvendu Adhikari submitted a formal complaint to the ECI, attaching details of the councillor’s voter enrolment in both constituencies, along with scanned copies of the voters’ lists showing her name in each.

Incidentally, Namita Sardar’s husband, Bivas Sardar, is the Trinamool Congress MLA from Baruipur (Purba) Assembly constituency, also in South 24 Parganas.

Adhikari said the issue is not merely administrative but a “deliberate manipulation” of the democratic process.

“Namita Sardar is listed as a voter in a municipality area in one constituency and as a voter in a panchayat area in another constituency. This is a blatant violation of election rules,” the BJP leader said.

“This is how the Trinamool Congress is rigging the system. While they lecture us on democracy, their leaders treat voter lists like personal property,” the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly remarked.

Adhikari urged the Election Commission to immediately cancel the duplicate EPIC cards of Namita Sardar and to register an FIR against her for violating election laws.

“West Bengal deserves clean elections, not Trinamool Congress’s voter fraud factory,” Adhikari said, calling for swift action from the ECI.

