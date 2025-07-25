Sukma Operation: Four Jagargunda committee Maoists held in IED conspiracy case

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), July 25 (IANS) In a targeted strike against insurgency in southern Chhattisgarh, security forces arrested four suspected Maoists linked to an improvised explosive device (IED) conspiracy near Camp Bedre.

The arrests, carried out in Sukma district’s Bodanguda village, are being hailed as a tactical win against militant networks operating in the Maoist-dominated Bastar region.

Acting on precise intelligence, a joint operation was conducted by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on July 23.

The team successfully apprehended the accused -- identified as Tamu Joga, Punem Budhra, Madkam Bhima, and Medium Ayatu, all aged between 23 and 25, and residents of Bodanguda.

The individuals were reportedly absconding in multiple cases registered at Jagargunda police station and are known operatives of the Jagargunda Area Committee.

Police officers confirmed the recovery of a tiffin bomb from the suspects, allegedly intended to target security personnel.

The explosive device underscores their role in the June 29 IED conspiracy near Camp Bedre, aimed at disrupting patrols and instilling fear in remote tribal belts.

“The operation was based on strong actionable intelligence. These arrests are a blow to underground IED cells active in the region,” said a senior officer overseeing the operation.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

They were presented before the Dantewada Special Court following legal formalities and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Sukma continues to be a focal point of Maoist activity, often targeting infrastructure projects and forest-based patrols using improvised explosives.

Authorities suggest the detained cadre were part of a broader network responsible for laying explosive traps in inaccessible terrain. Security forces have since ramped up search operations in neighbouring hamlets to neutralise any remaining threats.

Officials maintain that the arrests signal a key disruption in the local Maoist logistics chain—and reaffirm the administration’s resolve to safeguard civilians and accelerate peace-building in the region.

