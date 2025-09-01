Soujanya murder case: K'taka BJP delegation visits family, says party stands with them

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Sep 1 (IANS) In a major development, the BJP delegation headed by State President B.Y. Vijayendra visited the family of late Soujanya at their residence in Dharmasthala and assured that the Karnataka BJP unit stands with the family of Soujanya, a victim of gang rape and murder.

The family and activists are vehemently claiming that 17-year-old Soujanya was kidnapped, gang raped and brutally murdered.

MP and BJP state secretary Captain Brijesh Chowta, state general secretary J. Preetham Gowda, BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary and MLA Harish Poonja, MLAs Gururaj Gantihole and Cement Manjunath, BJP state secretaries Tammesha Gowda and Sharnu Tallikeri, BJP Mangaluru district president Satish Kumpal, and BJP state media co-convener Prashanth Kedangi visited the home of the late Soujanya.

The move has assumed significance as the family of Soujanya is making allegations against temple authorities for the death of their daughter. A group of activists has been taking up a campaign for more than a decade against temple authorities, demanding justice.

Addressing reporters after the visit, Vijayendra said that regarding the alleged gang rape and murder case of Soujanya, if her family submits a special leave petition to the Supreme Court, the BJP will bear all expenses associated with it.

He added that they had met Soujanya’s mother and other family members on Monday. Earlier in the morning, the MLAs, the district president, and the MP had spoken to the family. He stated that the visit was also to show solidarity and support after the “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally.

Vijayendra emphasised, “We are fully with the family of Soujanya. Soujanya’s mother has not yet recovered from the grief of losing her daughter.”

Minor girl Soujanya’s gang rape and murder was reported on October 10, 2012, at Pangala near Dharmasthala, a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district. Soujanya, a 17-year-old girl, was a student of Class 12 in Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatha College.

While she was going towards her house after Class, she was allegedly kidnapped, and later her dead body was recovered in a nude state. Jurisdictional Belthangady police have probed the matter initially, and it was handed over to the CBI. The police have arrested one Santosh Rao in connection with the case.

However, the CBI Special Court had earlier, on July 16, 2023, acquitted the accused Santhosh Rao, rapping the investigation and prosecution for framing him in the case. The court had also suggested initiating action against police officers and others for botching up the probe.

Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an appeal before the Karnataka High Court challenging the acquittal of the accused in the sensational case.

Sources stated that the CBI had claimed that Santhosh Rao, who was acquitted in the case, is the real culprit, and it would submit the required evidence in this regard to prove charges against him.

The case had taken a political turn as activists are alleging the role of a powerful religious family of the region and the hand of a prominent politician from the BJP in protecting the real culprits. Massive rallies and programmes are being held in the coastal Karnataka region by the activists demanding a reinvestigation into the case and the arrest of the real culprits.

The activists in the case are also spearheading the campaign regarding the alleged murders in Dharmasthala against temple authorities. The Congress-led government has kept the Soujanya case out of the purview of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT is probing the alleged mass grave case.

