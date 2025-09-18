Six drug traffickers, including two women, held in Punjab; 9 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against cross-border narco-terror networks, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two more narcotic cartels with the arrest of six drug traffickers and recovered 9.066 kg heroin from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Those arrested have been identified as Honey, 18, Parmdeep Singh, alias Paras, 18, Harwinder Singh, alias Hinda, 19, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, 25, Jasbir Kaur, 40, and Kulwinder Kaur, 54.

The development comes a day after Amritsar Commissionerate Police had busted a drug smuggling syndicate being operated by Moga-based Jagpreet Singh, alias Jagga, with the arrest of its key operative, identified as Yasin Mohammed and recovered 7.1 kg heroin from his possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that a foreign-based notorious gangster, Harpreet, alias Happy Jatt, a native of Jandiala Guru, had direct links with Pakistan-based smugglers and was running this network using social media platforms.

The DGP said two first information reports (FIRs) have been registered at the police station in Chheharta in Amritsar, and further investigation is on to identify wider networks and cross-border linkages in both cases.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said initially accused Honey was arrested with 20 gm heroin, and during the investigation, his accomplice was identified as Parmdeep Singh, alias Paras, and subsequently arrested with 5.032 kg heroin.

In the course of investigation, two more members of the module, Harwinder Hinda and Gurpreet Gopi, were identified and arrested, he said, adding police teams had recovered an additional chunk of 3.010 kg heroin from the possession of Gurpreet Singh, taking the total recovery to 8.062 kg from this module.

Bhullar said the accused Gurpreet Singh and Parmdeep Singh used to receive narcotics consignments -- being dropped using drones from across the border -- at pre-decided locations, including garbage piles or poles with signs. The accused were further distributing the heroin consignments on the instructions of Happy Jatt, he added.

In another operation, Bhullar said two women smugglers, Jasbir Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur, were arrested with 1.004 kg of heroin. Jasbir Kaur was in direct contact with Pakistan smugglers, he said, adding that both the modules have common Pakistan-based smugglers.

