SIR in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari approaches ECI with 65 complaints

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) with 65 complaints relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the commission in the state.

Most of the complaints were related to either the Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) distributing the enumeration forms from a particular place instead of making door-to-door visits as directed by ECI or the alleged harassment and physical assault of the Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) of the BJP at the hands of the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters.

A state BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari arrived at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, in central Kolkata on Wednesday and submitted the complaints to CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

“We have set up monitoring rooms in different districts of the state. We have raised 65 complaints with the commission. In some places, it has been seen that BLOs were not going door-to-door and instead distributing enumeration forms sitting at clubs, accompanied by ruling party leaders," he claimed.

"Our BLAs were beaten up at several places, and at one place he was even killed,” Suvendu Adhikari told media persons after filing complaints.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the BJP had filed a total of around 50,000 BLA applications, out of whom, around 42,000 have already received BLA identity cards.

“According to information available to me, around 43,000 BLAs of the Trinamool Congress have received their identity cards. The numbers for CPI(M) and Congress BLAs are 30,000 and 9,000, respectively,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

Earlier in the day, the LoP issued a social media statement informing that on Tuesday evening, he had a productive 30-minute meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at his residence in New Delhi, and discussed several key issues related to West Bengal.

With his social media post, LoP Suvendu Adhikari also attached a picture of the meeting with the Union Home Minister.

--IANS

src/rad