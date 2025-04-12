Shivaji Maharaj's Courage and Vision: Amit Shah's Tribute to India's Swaraj Leaderv

Raigad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saying that he was a child who, with his indomitable courage and determination, gave the mantra of Swaraj to the entire country.

He further stated that today, after 75 years of independence, the country stood before the world with its head held high and pledged that India would accomplish Shivaji's vision and soon be at number one in the world.

"Neither luck was with him (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) nor was the past with him; neither did he have money or an army. A child with his indomitable courage and determination gave Swaraj's mantra to the entire country. In no time, he shattered the 200-year-old Mughal rule and freed the country... Today, after 75 years of independence, we stand before the world with our heads held high. We pledge that when we complete 100 years of independence, our India will be number 1 in the world, in line with Shivaji's vision," Shah said, addressing a gathering.

"Pride in one's own religion, aspiration for self-rule and making one's own language immortal are ideas that are not connected to the boundaries of the country but are connected to the self-respect of human life. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj presented these three basic characteristics of self-respect to the whole world," he added.

The Home Minister said that Shivaji Maharaj had managed to unite every section of society to build an invincible Army.

"No one other than Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had done the work of building an invincible army by uniting every section of the society with amazing willpower, indomitable courage, and unimaginable strategy, and to realize that strategy," he said

"It is impossible to describe in words the feeling of paying homage to Shivaji Maharaj at that historic place where the golden throne of Hindavi Swaraj was established after so many years," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded that a national memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj be established in Delhi. He also ensured that the state government would fight the court battle to build the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in the Arabian Sea.

"It is a matter of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak in the Arabian Sea. We will complete the court battle and ensure that the smarak is built. There should be a national memorial of Maharaj in Delhi too," Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering here. (ANI)