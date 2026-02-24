SC permits deputation of officials from Jharkhand, Orissa High Courts in West Bengal SIR exercise

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted judicial officers from the neighbouring High Courts of Jharkhand and Orissa to be deputed to West Bengal to expedite the adjudication of voter claims and objections arising from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipin Pancholi issued the directions after the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court informed the Apex Court about the massive pendency of cases involving "logical discrepancy" and "unmapped category" voters.

As per the communication placed before the Top Court, nearly 80 lakh applications require adjudication, while only about 250 judicial officers, primarily District Judges and Additional District Judges, are currently engaged in the exercise.

The Calcutta High Court estimated that even if each officer disposes of 250 matters daily, the process would take around 80 days to conclude.

Taking note of the deadline for the final electoral roll scheduled for February 28, 2026, the CJI Kant-led Bench allowed the Calcutta High Court to additionally deploy Civil Judges (Senior Division) and Civil Judges (Junior Division) with at least three years of experience to assist in the SIR work.

It further permitted the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to seek assistance from neighbouring High Courts if additional manpower is required.

The Supreme Court said that judicial officers, serving as well as retired, from the Jharkhand and Orissa High Courts may be deputed to West Bengal for the limited purpose of completing verification of pending claims.

It directed that expenses towards travel, boarding, lodging and honorarium of such officers would be borne by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The CJI Kant-led Bench clarified that the ECI may proceed with publication of the final electoral roll on February 28, even if adjudication of certain cases remains pending.

Invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court ordered that voters whose names are included in subsequent supplementary electoral lists would be deemed to be part of the final electoral roll published on February 28.

