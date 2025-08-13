SC cancels bail of wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail of Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar, a prime accused in the murder case of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, asking him to surrender within a week.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Prashant Kumar Mishra allowed the special leave petition (SLP) filed by Dhankar’s father, challenging a Delhi High Court order granting bail to Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar, along with others, is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Dhankar, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and his two friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium, on May 4, 2021, over an alleged property dispute.

He has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021, until the Delhi High Court granted him bail in March this year.

Sushil Kumar was arrested after staying on the run for 18 days following the death of Dhankar.

According to Delhi Police officials, Kumar had travelled to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana during the 18-day-long cat-and-mouse chase.

He was finally arrested in Delhi's Mundka area, where he had gone to collect some cash and also borrowed a scooty from a national-level player.

Following his arrest, he was also suspended from his railway job.

In October 2022, a Delhi trial court had framed charges against Sushil Kumar and 17 others, setting the stage for their trial. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand had framed charges against Sushil Kumar and the other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

According to a charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police, Sushil Kumar has been named as the kingpin of the whole murder conspiracy.

Sushil Kumar had won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

