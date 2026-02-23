Saddened by this cruelty: Spiritual leaders slam Taliban for legalising domestic violence against women

Ayodhya, Feb 23 (IANS) Responding to the Taliban’s new penal code concerning atrocities against women and children in Afghanistan, spiritual leaders on Monday condemned the move, saying they are deeply saddened by the cruelty inflicted on mothers, women, and children in the name of religion.

Speaking to IANS, Tapasvi Chavani Mahant Jagatguru Paramhansacharya said, “After hearing about this law, I am unable to control my emotions. I am saddened by this cruelty and the manner in which mothers, women, and children are being brutalised in the name of religion.

"If this cruelty against women and children by the Taliban does not end, it will severely damage the image and future of Islam across the world. I would like to appeal to all responsible Muslim leaders, maulanas, and clerics to raise their voices against such injustice and ensure that this oppression comes to an end.”

Siddhpeeth Hanumangarhi Mahant Deveshacharya Maharaj also criticised the decision, stating, “The law enacted by the Taliban is highly condemnable. In our Sanatan Dharma, women are regarded as goddesses and are worshipped. Any act that legitimises violence against women is unacceptable. We strongly condemn this law, and it must be amended immediately.”

Meanwhile, a new penal code introduced by the Taliban reportedly ‘legalises’ domestic violence against women by allowing husbands to physically punish their wives and children, provided the punishment does not result in “broken bones or open wounds.”

The penal code, signed by the group’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, establishes a differentiated system of punishment based on social status, categorising individuals as ‘free’ or ‘slave.’

Under the code, if a husband causes visible fractures or injuries through what is described as “obscene force,” he may face only 15 days of imprisonment. Furthermore, a conviction depends on the woman successfully proving the abuse in court. She is required to present evidence of her injuries before a judge while remaining fully covered, and must be accompanied by her husband or a male guardian during court proceedings.

In contrast, a married woman can face up to three months in jail if she visits her relatives without her husband’s permission.

The code also outlines varying consequences based on social standing. If an Islamic religious scholar commits a crime, the response is limited to advice. Members of the elite may receive a court summons and advisory warning. Those from the middle class could face imprisonment for the same offence, while individuals from the so-called lower class may be subjected to both imprisonment and corporal punishment.

The new 90-page penal code has abolished the 2009 law on Elimination of Violence Against Women (EVAW), which was introduced by the previous US-backed regime.

