Rijiju Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Silence on Waqf Bill, Cites Pressure from Christian Groups

New Delhi: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed surprise over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, not taking part in the marathon debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament, suggesting it could be a result of considerable pressure from the Christian community.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill,2025, was passed by Parliament during the budget session of Parliament and was later given assent by President Droupadi Murmu. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sat past midnight to pass the bill.

Rijiju, who replied to the debate in the two Houses, told ANI in an interview that Rahul Gandhi apparently wanted "to play safe game" by not taking part in the Waqf Amendment Bill debate. Congress and other parties of the INDIA bloc had strongly opposed the Bill.

"I was surprised. Even Priyanka Gandhi was not present during the voting. She was absent, and Rahul Gandhi came much later to vote. He didn't take part in the proceedings, nor did he speak. I feel that one of the reasons could be there is huge pressure from the Christian community for the Congress party and other MPs to support the Waqf Amendment Bill. That could be one of the reasons. Secondly, maybe, he wants to play a safe game because this bill is a landmark bill, and whatever you speak will remain as a record," Rijiju said.

"So he played a smart game, maybe. But for me, it's not a smart game. This is an important bill that the important leaders should have spoken...From our party side, I led the debate with the presentation of the Bill and the Home Minister intervened. Some senior MPs had a very good presentation on the debate. So, the Leader of the Opposition didn't speak. Well, that's up to him. But I was also a bit surprised," he added.

Rijiju said Christian community groups in Kerala had already expressed their support for the Bill. While Priyanka Gandhi is MP from Wayanad in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi has also represented the constituency.

"The Kerala Christian groups they had made it very loud and clear that this bill has to be passed, and the larger Christian organisations, which are all India-based, they also made a very ardent appeal. That could be one of the factors," he added.

In his speech in Rajya Sabha during debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Rijju had cited the case of 600 Christian families from Munambam in Kerala who are contesting the waqf board's claim over the land.

Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) and Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) were among organisations that supported the Waqf Amendment Bill. Syro-Malabar Church had later hailed the passage of the Bill.

Rijiju, who is also Parliamentary Affairs Minister, said that India has the largest Waqf properties in the world and questioned why these properties are not being used for the welfare of the larger Muslim community.

The minister said Waqf Act has been enacted after detailed consultations and there is no question of snatching somebody's property.

"Large section of the Muslim community is wholeheartedly welcoming this Act. The requirement for change in the Waqf Act, the necessary amendments we have made, are in fact suggested by the committees which were formed during the Congress time. If you see 1976 Wafq inquiry report, the Sachar Committee report, K Rehman Khan report, they all have talked about (carrying out) the management of the Waqf property in much more efficient, transparent, and accountable manner. That is exactly what we have done it. Waqf properties in India are the largest Waqf properties in the world...And despite having the largest Waqf properties in the world, how come these properties are not being utilised for the welfare of the Muslim community," Rijiju said.

"The purpose (of waqf) is charitable, pious, and religious purpose...Waqf properties are being mismanaged by few of the powerful people who are, very surreptitiously, mishandling the entire waqf properties, and few families are enjoying the fruits of these properties. What about the 90 per cent, the larger section of the Muslim community, the weaker sections, the children, the women? What we have done is we have made sure that the misuse will be prevented in future. And I must tell you, we knew it. We will have this kind of resistance because those powerful people who are misusing so much of Waqf properties will definitely not give up easily. They will resist. And that is what we are seeing. But what we are saying is, let people read the provisions of the act and tell us if there is any provision which harms the Muslim community. Muslims are also Indians. Shouldn't we think about the Muslim community? How can we leave aside one community and let all the irregularities keep on happening unchecked?" the minister asked. (ANI)