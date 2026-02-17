Rape and murder case: RG Kar victim's parents make fresh appeal in trial court to review Kolkata Police, CBI's roles

Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) The parents of the woman junior doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata who became the victim of a ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises in August 2024, on Tuesday, made a fresh appeal at a trial court here to review the role of Kolkata Police first and then that of Central Bureau of Investigation (CB) in their respective investigation into the matter.

Read More

The victim's parents have also appealed to the court to review whether any political influence was used in course of the investigation in the matter.

The trial court agreed to hear the appeals made by the victim's parents into the matter in the coming days.

On Tuesday afternoon, the victim’s parents arrived at the trial court at Sealdah along with their counsel. They claimed that certain aspects in the investigation process, first by the Kolkata Police and then by the CBI, need to be looked into again and reviewed.

"So we have approached the trial court with this appeal. The judge of the trial court has agreed to hear our appeal in the coming days," the victim's father said.

This is the same trial court that had, in 2004, sentenced the sole convict in the case, Sanjay Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police, to life imprisonment.

The CBI is currently investigating the angle of a larger conspiracy behind the crime of rape and murder.

However, the victim's parents, since the beginning, have expressed displeasure over the progress of CBI's investigation into the matter and accused the central investigative agency of neglecting an independent and effective line of investigation and instead just echoing the point-of-view expressed by Kolkata Police in the initial investigation, which claimed that Roy was the sole accused in the crime of rape and murder.

The matter of rape and murder is also being heard in a parallel manner currently at the Calcutta High Court.

--IANS

src/svn