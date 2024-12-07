Rajnath Singh extends greetings on Armed Forces Flag Day

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day on Saturday and saluted the valiant personnel of the Indian Armed Forces for their unmatched courage, valour and fortitude.

In a post on X, Singh said, "On the Armed Forces Flag Day, the nation salutes the courage, valour, fortitude and sacrifices of Indian Armed Forces."



Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings on the occasion and praised their courage and determination.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the unwavering courage and determination of the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces. Your innumerable sacrifices and dedication keep our country safe and inspire us all," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on his social media account.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces soldiers on the occasion.

"The Armed Forces Flag Day is a solemn occasion to pay tribute to the extraordinary courage and indomitable grit of our brave soldiers and express sincere gratitude to their valour and selfless service to our country," he said in a post on X.



"I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all members of our Armed Forces and their families, wishing them continued success, glory, and happiness in the years to come," he added in the post.

The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 in honour of martyrs and the men and women in uniform who valiantly fight to protect our nation's honour at the borders. (ANI)