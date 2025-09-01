Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will conclude in Patna today

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Congress' ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar will conclude in Patna on Monday with a symbolic padyatra (foot march) at Gandhi Maidan, marking the final leg of its campaign to raise awareness about electoral rights.

This padyatra of about four kilometres has been named 'Gandhi se Ambedkar'. The padyatra will start from Gandhi Maidan Gate No. 1 at 10 am. After this, these marchers will reach the Ambedkar statue via SP Verma Road, Dakbangla Chauraha, Kotwali Police Station, Income Tax Golambar, Nehru Path.

About one lakh people, including all the senior leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, will participate in the padyatra.

The campaign has traversed 25 districts and covered more than 1,300 km to build momentum ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar. The Opposition INDIA bloc has projected it as a people’s movement against “vote theft” in the state.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI-ML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya and VIP’s Mukesh Sahani are expected to lead the concluding procession from Gandhi Maidan to Ambedkar Park.

Launched on August 17 from Sasaram, the yatra has passed through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara before reaching the state capital.

The Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra is being held in protest against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive. The yatra, which began earlier this month, is supported by members of the INDIA bloc and has seen participation from prominent opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, who joined the yatra in Bihar’s Saran district, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin.

Throughout the campaign, the leaders travelled displaying unity and alleging that the BJP and the Election Commission were colluding through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

