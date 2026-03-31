Rahul Gandhi known to LWE people, some Cong leaders maintained contact with Maoists, claims Rijiju

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, alleging that several of its leaders had links with Maoists and Left-Wing Extremists (LWE). He claimed that some Congress figures had even interacted with such groups, calling it deeply ironic given the party’s public stance against extremism.

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Rijiju told IANS that during the tenure of Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council, there were individuals associated with Left-Wing extremist ideologies. “Think about it. Rahul Gandhi is known to these people,” Rijiju alleged.

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Lok Sabha that the country is on the verge of becoming free from Naxalism. Shah said that the Maoist menace has significantly declined and that its last stronghold, the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, is now moving steadily on the path of development.

Addressing the House, Amit Shah noted that the government has set a deadline of March 31 for the eradication of Maoist violence and expressed confidence in achieving that goal.

“Naxalism in the country is now on the verge of extinction. The country will be informed once the entire process is formally completed, but I can say that we have become nearly Naxal-free,” Shah had said.

Reacting to Shah’s remarks, Rijiju told IANS that the nation must also acknowledge the toll Naxal violence has taken on political workers, particularly from the Congress.

“Many Congress leaders and workers have been killed by Naxalites. Several prominent leaders have been targeted by Left-Wing extremists,” he said.

Rijiju further alleged that despite such incidents, some Congress leaders had maintained contact with Maoists.

“What can be more ironic than this? Congress leaders have met Maoists, and yet their own workers have suffered at the hands of these groups,” Rijiju remarked.

Calling for accountability, the Union Minister said it was time for Congress workers to question their leadership.

“Party workers should ask Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi how innocent people were killed under the threat of Left-wing extremists and what role, if any, the top leadership had in such matters,” he said.

Rijiju also criticised the Congress for what he described as constant negativity and political opportunism. He claimed that the party’s influence is steadily declining and asserted that India remains secure under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“Despite global crises, the country is stable and under control. The Prime Minister has called for unity during challenging times, but the Opposition continues to indulge in politics. This is regrettable,” he added.

--IANS

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