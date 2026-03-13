Punjab Minister’s posers to BJP ahead of Amit Shah’s rally

Chandigarh, March 13 (IANS) Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s political rally in Punjab’s Moga on Saturday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Friday raised a series of pointed questions to the BJP-led Central government and urged BJP leaders to seek clear answers from the rally.

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Cheema said the BJP government at the Centre has consistently discriminated against Punjab and treated it with step-motherly behaviour for several years.

He said that despite four years of the AAP government in Punjab, the Centre has repeatedly blocked legitimate funds and attempted to weaken the state’s economy.

“Punjab has always stood firmly with the nation, from the freedom struggle to feeding the country through its farmers. Punjabis made immense sacrifices for India’s independence and have contributed immensely to the country’s food security since the Green Revolution. Yet today the BJP-led Centre is deliberately sidelining Punjab,” said Cheema in a statement.

He said that after the repeal of the three farm laws, following protests led by state farmers, the BJP leadership developed resentment towards Punjab and has since been trying to economically undermine the state.

“The Centre has withheld thousands of crores of rupees belonging to Punjab under several schemes, including the Rural Development Fund,” Cheema said.

He recalled that in 2022, the Central government had raised objections claiming the RDF money was being misused.

“The Punjab government immediately amended the law to ensure that RDF funds would be used strictly for rural mandis and village roads connected with agriculture. Despite that, the Centre continues to withhold Punjab’s dues.”

Cheema said he has repeatedly raised these concerns during meetings with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded the release of Punjab’s pending funds under the Rural Development Fund, the National Health Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

However, the Centre has consistently delayed payments on one pretext or another. He said the BJP-led Centre has also attempted to weaken Punjab’s rights over water resources.

Referring to the SYL canal issue and disputes related to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Cheema said the Centre has repeatedly tried to undermine Punjab’s rightful share of water.

“Punjab has always fulfilled its commitments to neighbouring states, including Haryana, but the BJP-led Centre continues to push decisions that threaten Punjab’s rights. Punjab will never compromise on its legitimate claims,” added Cheema.

Raising another concern, he questioned whether the proposed India-US trade arrangements in agriculture would harm Indian farmers.

Referring to remarks by the US Agriculture Secretary suggesting that access to the Indian market would benefit American farmers, he said, “If American farmers become prosperous because they gain access to India’s market, does that mean Punjab’s farmers will suffer? The people of this country deserve answers.”

--IANS

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