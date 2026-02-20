Priyanka Gandhi misleading people by protecting Gaurav Gogoi: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, Feb 20 (IANS) Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam unit President Dilip Saikia, on Friday, criticised the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her visit to the state, alleging that she was attempting to mislead the people of the country to protect party leader Gaurav Gogoi.

Addressing the media, Saikia said that while the BJP welcomes Priyanka Gandhi to Assam, her statements and political activities in the state were aimed at shielding Gogoi rather than addressing real issues concerning the public.

He alleged that the Congress leadership was deliberately diverting attention from serious matters in the interest of its party leaders.

"The issue related to Gaurav Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links is not a personal matter. It is a matter of national security and concerns the safety of the country," Saikia said.

He asserted that such issues should not be trivialised or portrayed as political vendetta, adding that the people of Assam and the country have the right to know the truth.

The Assam BJP Chief also claimed that instead of clarifying the allegations, the Congress was resorting to what he described as political posturing and emotional appeals.

According to Saikia, Priyanka Gandhi's visit was being used to create confusion and sympathy, rather than to provide clear answers on issues of national importance.

He also accused the Congress of having a history of compromising on national interest for political gains.

He said the BJP would continue to raise questions related to national security and would not remain silent under any pressure.

He added that the BJP believes in transparent politics and accountability, and that any issue linked to the nation's security must be addressed responsibly.

Saikia asserted that the people of Assam are politically aware and will not be misled by what he termed as misleading narratives.

Earlier on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi also dismissed allegations made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links, saying that such claims would not be accepted by the people of Assam.

"The accusations levelled by the Chief Minister against Gaurav Gogoi are not something the people of Assam will believe," she asserted.

Referring to the political atmosphere ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, the Congress leader also alleged that Chief Minister Sarma was resorting to fear-mongering as the polls draw closer.

She strongly defended Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, terming him a positive leader who believes in value-based politics.

"Gaurav Gogoi is a positive individual who wants to practise politics rooted in values in Assam. The Chief Minister is scared as elections approach," Priyanka Gandhi said.

