People in politics or public life neither get tired nor retire: Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday joined members in bidding farewell to those set to retire from the Upper House, emphasising that commitment to public service continues beyond formal positions.

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Kharge, who himself is scheduled to retire from the Rajya Sabha in June, participated in the farewell proceedings that began with members extending their good wishes to MPs retiring between April and July upon completion of their tenure.

Speaking during the discussion, Kharge highlighted the enduring nature of parliamentary responsibilities and the continuity of the House.

Addressing the House after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "There are many members who will come back to the House; however, some might not get an opportunity to come back here... Rajya Sabha is a permanent and continuous House, as mentioned by the Prime Minister also. Every six years, members come here after getting elected, and every two years, one-third of the members retire. Today, the same is happening."

He underlined that those in public life remain driven by a sense of duty regardless of tenure.

"People in politics or public life neither get tired nor retire for the passion to serve the country," Kharge said.

Reflecting on his own experience, he noted that his tenure in the House had been enriching.

"I became a member of this House for the first time, and soon my tenure here will also end. However, the experience I got from the members in this House is enriching. The things that are discussed here are worth learning. Even after so many years in politics, I learn many things here," he added.

On a lighter note, Kharge made a humorous remark about former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, saying, "I have known him for several years, but I do not know what happened. Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ji ke saath. This happened recently, but I don't know how," drawing laughter across the House, including from the Prime Minister.

Kharge also expressed satisfaction that NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar would be returning to the House again.

Speaking about the Republican Party of India chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, he said in a lighter vein, "Through his poems, he always praises PM Modi. Always. I don't think he knows any other poem than you (PM Modi)," again evoking laughter among members.

He also acknowledged the contributions of several retiring members, including Digvijaya Singh, K.T.S. Tulsi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appreciating their role in enriching parliamentary debates and proceedings.

--IANS

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